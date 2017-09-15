Leighton Buzzard boutique to stage fashion show for Hospice at Home Volunteers

Raising money for a worthy cause is in fashion for Leighton Buzzard’s SoYou Boutique.

The Market Square business is organising an Autumn Winter Fashion Show in aid of Hospice At Home Volunteers and it will take place at Brooklands Club, Leighton Buzzard on Friday, October 6.

The event will feature the shop’s new collection of autumn /winter casuals, bags and accessories modelled by its customers.

Owner Rosa Cristini said: “We are asking our customers to be our models which gives them a sense of belonging and they are loving being part of the retail community and supporting a local shop. The ages of the models range from 18 to 78 years of age. A local jazz singer will also be involved on the night.

“The response has been fantastic so far so tickets should be purchased pretty soon.”

Doors will open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Tickets are available (£7each) to buy in store or online at http://paypal.me/SoYouB or www.soyouboutique.co.uk. Alternatively pay on the door.