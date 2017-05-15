Leighton Buzzard care home rated ‘Inadequate’

A “dirty” Leighton Buzzard care home has been slated as ‘Inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission after its latest inpection.

Swiss Cottage on Plantation Road caters for 65 elderly people, many of whom suffer from dementia.

An previous analysis in August 2016 found a number of problems and a surprise inspection on February 21 this year found that many of the issues raised had not been addressed.

The report stated: “On our arrival, the reception and office areas smelt clean and fresh. This was quickly replaced by unpleasant odours in the main corridors.

“Whilst walking around the building we noted that there were rooms with stained and wrinkled carpets. Bathrooms and shower rooms were dirty and untidy.

“The bathrooms were often being used as storage areas for hoists and wheelchairs.”

The inspection noted that residents had mixed reactions to the food served at the home. They also did not always receive the correct medicines they were prescribed, and there was insufficient staff on site to care for their needs.

The report found that people’s privacy was not always respected, with open bedroom doors allowing people passing in the corridors to view residents in their beds.

According to records, there had been six deprivation of liberty safeguards – when a person is taken into care for their own wellbeing under the Mental Capacity Act 2005. However, correct procedures had not been followed, with a failure to gain lawful consent from next of kin as well as failing to notify the Care Quality Commission.

When pressed, inspectors noted that staff seemed unsure of the requirements under the Mental Capacity Act.

A Roseberry Care Homes spokesman said: “We acknowledge the report produced by CQC and have been working hard to address the Regulatory concerns. We have met with families and staff and shared our action plan. Significant improvements have been made since the inspection in February, and we are confident that our next inspection report will reflect these improvements. The health, safety and well-being of our residents remains our priority and we will continue to have a senior management presence at the home to monitor the home closely and support the team and the new Home Manager to sustain the improvements made to date and drive the service forward.”