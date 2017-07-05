Leighton Buzzard Carnival guaranteed to be a colourful day out!

It’s set to be one of most colourful parties that Leighton Buzzard has ever seen as the countdown continues to the town’s carnival this Saturday.

With a theme of Colours of the Rainbow, organisers of the July 8 event are expecting to see an event more vibrant and brightly coloured procession this year.

Leighton Buzzard Carnival 2016. Photo: Jane Russell

The procession leaves Mentmore Road at12noon and wends its way through the town, arriving at Parsons Close at about 1.45pm.

Carnival spokesman Mark Freeman said: “There are more entries in the procession this year than we had last year, although it would be good to see more floats in the Open section.

“The judges for the procession entries this year are the Town Mayor, Cllr Rahman, 2017 Town Burgesses David Edwards and Malcolm Cheney and also South Beds Friends of the Earth Co-ordinator Victoria Harvey.

“The stars of the procession will be our Senior Princess Chloe Myford with her attendants Princesses Summer Parsons and Lillie Drake.

“This year there are two new procession trophies – the Doreen Rolls Memorial Shield for the entry showing the most enthusiasm and the Peter Lymbery Memorial Shield for the best entry in the procession.

“These are to remember two stalwarts of carnival who we have lost in the past year.

Mr Freeman added: “There is a full arena programme featuring a number of local groups who have the opportunity to showcase their work to the people of the town.

“We also feature The Shires Royal British Legion Youth Band again. They will lead the procession and then perform in the arena, and are sponsored for the day by the Leighton-Linslade Arts Forum. The Leighton-Linslade Music Centre will again be holding their summer concert in the bandstand.

“There are fairground rides, charity and commercial stalls, ice cream, selection foods including a hog-roast, a tea tent run by Heath & Reach Scouts and a licenced bar.

“To make the day a real success we need sunshine and lots of people.”

> Main arena programme:

11am to 4pm: Luton&Dunstable Hospital Radio host the arena.

12.20pm to 12.40pm: Tenacity.

12.45pm to 1.05pm: Scoil Rince Realta (Irish Dancing).

1.10pm to 1.30pm: Jazzercise.

1.45pm to 2pm: Procession arrival.

2.05pm to 2.25pm: Harlequins.

2.30pm to 2.50pm: Zumba Kids.

2.55pm to 3.15pm Shooting Stars.

3.20pm to 3.40pm: The Shires RBL Youth Band.

3.45pm to 4pm: Presentations.

> Bandstand:

12noon to 2.30pm: Leighton-Linslade Music Centre summer concert.

> Grove Road entrance

1.45pm: Arrival of procession led by The Shires RBL Youth Band.

4pm: Departure of procession.

> Lower Field

Carnival funfair

> Near Bandstand

11am to 4pm refreshment tent run by Heath and Reach Scouts, licensed bar run by 1 Stop Marquees, food stands.