Leighton Buzzard celebrates 65 years of St George’s Lower School

St George’s Lower School celebrated its 65th anniversary in style, as parents, pupils, old students and former teachers gathered for a special exhibition in its hall.

The Leighton Buzzard school, situated on East Street with headteacher Marea Rawlings, collected old photos, paper clippings and memorabilia for the September 29 exhibition, organised by governor Pam Skinner, school staff, and PTA members Jo Bucki and Charlie Darbyshire.

The flags are out in celebration!

Charlie said: “The atmosphere was filled with joy, excitement and happiness.

“It was full of touching moments as old friends were reunited.

“St George’s has taught many generations of families so it was lovely to see former pupils finding photos of their own children...”

Pam said: “People seemed genuinely moved and involved. It seems that St George’s school made an impact on their lives.”

St George’s opened in September 1952.