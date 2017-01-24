Leighton Buzzard centenarian Olive passes away

One of Leighton Buzzard’s oldest residents has sadly passed away aged 100.

Centenarian Olive Pither of St George’s Court last featured in the LBO after reaching her milestone age on June 29 last year.

She was a familiar face to many LBO readers for her fundraising achievements over the years. Olive raised more than £5,000 for Prostate Cancer UK by knitting cuddly bears and dolls.

She began making the toys in 2004 when she had to take a bear along to a picnic.

She suddenly realised she did not have one so knitted one quickly. Her bear was a hit and others wanted a woolly friend of their own so Olive picked up her knitting needles and went on to create more than 400 teddies and dolls.

The charity was close to her heart as her husband Reginald died of the prostate cancer in 2003.

Older Leightonians may remember Olive and Reginald running the grocery shop in Waterdell, Leighton, between 1960 and 1974, before they emigrated to Canada. The couple returned in 1994 and celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in 1999.

Daughter Susan said: “She died at home in St George’s Court. She had a cold and chest infection that she could not recover from. The family would like to thank Gill and all the care staff for all they did for mum, she could not have had better care anywhere.”

Olive died on January 10 and her funeral will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes, on January 30 at 2.45pm.

Family flowers only. Donations can be made payable to Prostate Cancer UK via Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, LU72RF.