Leighton Buzzard duo charged after drugs raid in town

Two people have been charged in connection with drug offences following a raid at a property in Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday.

A quantity of Class A and B drugs were recovered during the warrant, carried out by the Central Bedfordshire community crime team.

Jordan Ballard, 24, and Jena O’Halleron, 18, both of Ashwell Road, have been charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of Class A drugs.

Mr Ballard and Mr O’Halleron have been bailed pending court appearances.

