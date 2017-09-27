Leighton Buzzard father and son bailed over A505 shooting

Two men from Leighton Buzzard charged with firearms offences after allegedly shooting at an unmarked police car have been granted bail.

63-year-old Bernard Baldwin and his son Richard, 35, were charged with five counts each, including possession of a firearm – namely a shotgun, attempting to cause grevious bodily harm and driving dangerously on Billington Road, all on Friday, September 22.

Both appeared at Luton Magistrates Court the following day. Mr Bernard Baldwin was granted conditional bail by magistrates, while his son was later given bail at a hearing at Luton Crown Court yesterday.

As part of bail conditions, the men are confined by a night time curfew to their home addresses, they must report to Dunstable Police Station each Sunday, and they have been ordered not to go to Billington.

Both men are due to appear at Luton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on October 16.