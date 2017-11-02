Leighton Buzzard guinea-pig adventure to help fund World Challenge trip to Peru!

An adventurous Cedars Upper School pupil completed a gallivanting guinea-pig challenge to help raise funds for a once in a lifetime trip to South America.

Michael Desmond, 15, of Willowbank Walk, visited as many Leighton-Linslade guinea-pigs as possible in one day on October 8 in return for sponsorship for his World Challenge Expedition to Peru.

Michael with one of the guinea-pigs he visited.

The globe-trotting mission will see Michael, along with some of his fellow Cedars students, help with important community projects as well as battle tough endurance tests .

Michael said: “South America is the guinea-pig’s native home, so my mum, Sue, thought I should go round and see the local guinea-pigs to help raise money.

“The owners let me pick the guinea-pigs up and stroke them or let me feed them. They were all cute and cuddly!”

Michael is now organising more sponsorship events to reach his £4,500 target.

His next mission, ‘The Monopoly Board Challenge’ is on Saturday, and Michael is looking for travel companies to sponsor him as he navigates London attempting to visit all the places named on a traditional Monopoly board.

The ambitious fundraiser is also organising an 80s quiz night on November 17 at Brooklands Club from 7.30pm, and half its raffle proceeds will go to Keech Hospice Care.

Michael said: “My World Challenge group and I will be helping and improving the roads so children from Cusco can get to school. We will also be climbing Machu Picchu.”

However, this is by no means the first big endurance tests Michael has completed, as last year he raised £800 to split between Make a Wish, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, Cancer Research UK and Scottish Mountain Rescue, seeing him nominated for the Bedfordshire Young Person of the Year Award, in which he is a finalist on November 29.

His tasks included coaststeering in Ireland, climbing Ben Nevis , canoeing in Wales, and a 12-hour cycle in Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

But now, bigger challenges lie ahead in Peru, as mum, Sue, says she is “very proud.”

To sponsor Michael: www.paypal.me/susiedez1

Enquiries: susiedez1@gmail.com