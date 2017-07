Have your say

A Leighton Buzzard man has been charged in connection with a burglary which took place in Riddy Lane, Luton, on July 19 (Wednesday).

Kane Lee, 18, of Wheatfield Close in Leighton Buzzard, was charged with four offences including; burglary, attempted burglary, and two counts of handling stolen goods.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in Luton Crown Court later this year.