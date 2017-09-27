Leighton Buzzard nursery nurse’s awkward match-up on TV’s First Dates show

Cupid’s arrow flew well off target when TV matchmakers paired a shy Leighton Buzzard nursery nurse with a self-confessed sci-fi nerd from Southend.

Stacie Phillips, 27, appeared on the second episode of Channel 4’s First Dates which aired on Monday night.

The Leighton Buzzard lass revealed that she felt someone who had not been on many dates would be a good match “as they would know how I feel”.

But when she was introduced to Ian, 31, who admitted he’d never been on a date before, it turned out to be one of the most awkward match-ups in the show’s nine series as the pair struggled badly for conversation.

The science technician at a college admitted he’d once managed to knit a Dr Who scarf.

Stacie told him: “I’ve not been in a real relationship yet. The girls at work have taken me under their wing and said ‘come on, you’re going to find love this year’.”

The conversation limped along at the dinner table, and Stacie even admitted “I don’t really know what else to say”.

As the pair struggled to think of questions to break the awkward silence, she told Ian she didn’t really have a favourite movie and that she liked Ed Sheeran’s music.

Then the duo opened up somewhat, Ian admitting he was bullied and was a swot at school, while Stacie revealed: “I am quite a nervous person. Things growing up made me quite shy.

“I just don’t think I’m a loveable person. I just don’t think anyone would want to love me.”

After being chuffed to receive a compliment from Ian, who admitted to producers she was “girlfriend material”, the couple then entered the debriefing room where they were asked if they wanted to see each other again.

Hesitant Ian said ‘yes’, but Stacie said she saw him as a friend and that there hadn’t been a spark, adding: “Sorry, I feel a bit mean”.

The LBO approached Stacie for an interview about her TV appearance, but she declined the opportunity.