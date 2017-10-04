Leighton Buzzard prog band storm music charts, as Lifesigns launch new album, Cardington!

A talented Leighton Buzzard prog band have stormed the music charts, with ambitions to break into the radio industry and secure airplay.

Lifesigns, who have a recording studio in the Leighton Buzzard area, rocketed to number nine in the Amazon download chart two weeks ago with new album, Cardington, released on September 15.

The band, comprised of Jon Poole (bass), John Young (keys /vox), Frosty Beedle (drums), and Steve Rispin (sound) have named their album after the famous Cardington airship sheds, and even have a track dedicated to its history, remembering the airship R101, which crashed in France in 1930, killing 48 people on board.

John Young, said: “Being in the Amazon chart was fantastic - we’ve worked really hard.

“The idea for ‘Cardington’ came because of a drive back from a gig. I saw a sign for Cardington at midnight and the moon came and shone through on the sheds - it was magical. They’re a tale of triumph and tragedy ; title track, Cardington, tells its story.

“Our music is the best of the progressive scene with our own stamp to it.”

The band succeeded with their album crowdfunder on ‘PledgeMusic’ in 48 hours, the website popular with businessmen looking to help independent bands who can offer more challenging music.

John said: “Radio stations won’t touch us because we are independent; we need the fans to start banging on their doors. Someone once said, ‘Do you want to be famous?’ I said: ‘No, we just want to be heard!’

“We do everything ourselves: writing, recording, production, live shows and mailing - thank you to Leighton Buzzard Post Office!”

>www.lifesigns.me

> YouTube - search: “Lifesigns Cardington”.