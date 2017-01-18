Leighton Buzzard Railway wins prestigious heritage award

A prestigious Heritage Railway Association award has been given to Leighton Buzzard Railway for an ‘outstanding contribution to preservation.’

The Peter Manisty Award is in recognition of the work carried out at the new station at the charity’s Pages Park HQ, the Museum Gateway, as well as other significant projects.

The award is named in memory of the long-serving chairman of the Railway Preservation Societies, Captain Peter R Manisty RN MBE.

It comprises a cast plaque and was last awarded to the National Railway Museum in 2014 and the London Transport Museum the year before.

LBR chairman Terry Bendall said: “We’re delighted that one of the small societies has been recognised.

“We may not be the biggest or the most scenic, but the commitment of members and volunteers is second to none.”

He added: “We have an exciting future to look forward to.”

The award will be presented by Network rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy CBE next month.