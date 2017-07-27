Leighton Buzzard’s own Lord Sugar!

Leighton Buzzard’s answer to Lord Sugar will be welcoming your custom this summer as his new business aims to give the town’s youth a good reputation.

Damien Clargo, 12, of Churchill Road, has set up ‘Damo’s Services’, offering the community everything from lawn moving and car washing services to pet sitting and shop runs.

Helping in the community

The young entrepreneur will be giving Richard Branson a run for his money, with “no job too big or small!”

Damien, who goes to Gilbert Inglefield Academy, said: “My dad, Richard, inspired me to start Damo’s Services, as I used to work with him when I was really young.

“He is a builder and I started going with him in the summer holidays when I was four or five and would help, for example, carrying bricks.

“One day I would like to have my own business like my dad.

Damien can look after your guinea-pigs while you go on holiday. He is experienced with pets, as he has guinea-pigs of his own.

“I hope to help people this summer and do a lot of good - I’m mowing the lawn for someone with an injured foot - and plan to save up for our holiday to Disney World, Florida, at the end of August.”

As well as working in the community, Damien is a handy-man at home, taking on small jobs, such as putting a picture up, to big projects, recently helping his dad build a garden tree house, which his sister, Grace, aged eight, loves!

Damien’s mum, Lisa, 35, said: “We’re so proud of him, as he is only 12 and he decided a couple of weeks ago to set this up – he wants to start doing things for himself.

“He’s absolutely amazing and so organised – he’s got the tidiest room at home!

Lawn mowing services.

“I love the community here in Leighton Buzzard – we do hear and see anti-social behaviour sometimes – but it would be nice for people to know that there are good kids out there, and Damien’s lucky he’s got a lovely group of friends at school.”

You can search ‘Damo’s Services’ on Facebook or email: lisaparlett@hotmail.co.uk