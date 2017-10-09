Leighton Buzzard student gets special award at fostering celebration

A celebration and awards event has taken place to highlight the work and achievements of Central Bedfordshire Council’s foster carers – with one of the top accolades going to a Leighton Buzzard university student.

The Celebration of Fostering event was held at Woburn Safari Park and saw 70 foster carers and their families come together with council staff and elected members to celebrate the valuable work they do.

There were five individual awards handed out to those who have gone above and beyond for the children they have welcomed into their homes.

This included university student Ryan Savic, of Leighton Buzzard, who received the Special Sons and Daughters Award for helping and supporting his mother during a difficult year and for warmly welcoming the girl they are fostering into the family.

Long-service awards were presented to 15 foster carers and couples who have clocked up an amazing 120 years’ service between them, including Angela and Simon Ellis of Leighton Buzzard.

Councillor Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Social Care and Housing, was among those to present the awards.

She said: “We had an amazing 41 nominations for awards this year and it wasn’t an easy job to pick a winner in each category.

“All of our foster carers deserve massive thanks and praise for the work which they do with the children in their care. These are children who, for whatever reason, haven’t had the easiest start in life but we have had just a few examples of how our foster carers’ amazing work and dedication help these children to go on and accomplish so much.

“If that has inspired you and you feel you could help to give a child or children a second chance in life then please get in touch with our fostering team, as they’d love to hear from you.”

If you would like more information or an informal chat about fostering, call the Central Bedfordshire Fostering team on 0300 300 8181 or email fostering@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk