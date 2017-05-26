Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers tackle 3 mountains in just 24hrs!

A friendly group of young farmers are taking on one of their toughest challenges yet, as they climb three mountains in 24 hours.

Between 4pm on June 2 and 4pm on June 3, 19 entrepid members of the Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers Club (LBYFC) group will be driving over 450 miles to climb three of the UK’s highest mountains in the hope of raising £10,000 for Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity and KidsOut.

The adventurous team will arrive in Scotland on the Thursday, June 1, starting their Three Peaks Challenge on Friday and climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdonia.

Matthew Alexander, chariman of LBYFC, said: “They are three big mountains - the highest in Scotland, England and Wales - and we’ll be doing it on little or no sleep ! It’ll be hard just to get it done in time.

“Luckily, we’ve got three cars and designated drivers who will hopefully cook pasta and bacon sandwiches for us!”

The kind-hearted team raise money for charity each year, this time selecting KidsOut, Leighton Buzzard, who provide children who have fled domestic violence or poverty with days out, and Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, Aylesbury, who provide end of life care.

Matthew said: “Florence Nightingale is a charity that is close to the heart of several of our members, and we chose ‘3 Peaks’ because vice chairman, Will Roff, thought it would be a really good challenge!

“I enjoy Young Farmers because there’s so many things you can do, from cooking and carpentry, to flower arranging and livestock showing. It’s people who love the countryside with shared interests.”

www.lbyfc.co.uk/3peaks