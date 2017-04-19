Leighton Co-Op donates £1,702 to local charity

Shopping at the Co-Op pays dividends – not only do members get five percent back on products, but one percent of their spend is given to local community projects, which change every six months.

Buzzer Buses is the latest organisation to benefit. The community transport service operates within a five mile radius of the town and provides a vital facility for the elderly, ill and disabled.

Staff there were presented with a cheque for £1,792 towards their running costs.

Stanbridge Road store colleagues Jordan Ephgrave and Beverley Roff have raised money for numerous charities and have a jam-packed programme lined up.

Jordan said: “The Co-op is all about helping the community and we try our hardest – even if it’s something simple like taking fruit and veg to a playgroup. “We’re so proud of all our customers for helping us raise as much as we have for local good causes.” She added: “If you’d like to join our membership scheme, please pop into any of our stores.”