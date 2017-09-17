Leighton fire cadets win trophy at annual awards

Fire cadets from Leighton Buzzard picked up a trophy at a special Fire and Rescue Service ceremony.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service held its annual awards evening on September 6 to celebrate its successes during the previous year.

Councillor Colleen Atkins, chair of Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Authority, said: “It was an honour to present the awards that recognise the tremendous achievements by members of our Fire & Rescue Service whose dedication and commitment helps keep the people of Bedfordshire safe.

“The array of awards is impressive and they are well deserved. It is right that we recognise and reward our staff properly for the contribution they make to our community.”

Chief Fire Officer Paul Fuller CBE QFSM said: “I was pleased everyone was able to celebrate the marvellous achievements of our firefighters, support staff and fire cadets.”

Amongst the awards given were:

Cadet Certificate of Achievement which was won by Leighton Buzzard Cadets, who over the past two years have been involved in 18 fundraising activities.

These events have been in support of local community groups. They have also raised nearly £3,000 for the Fire Fighters Charity and nearly £2,000 for their cadet unit.

The award was collected by Amy Dann, Jordan Field, Matthew Graham, Josh Harding, Jamie Randall, Daniel Smith, Liam Smith and Ethan Venables.

The Tom Smylie Memorial Trophy, which is presented annually to a member, or group of members, of the Fire & Rescue service who, in the opinion of the adjudicating panel, made an outstanding contribution to the public or service in one of a list of designated areas.

The trophy was donated to the service by Mrs Isabella Smylie in 1985 in memory of her late husband, Assistant Divisional Officer Tom Smylie.

Watch Commander John Murphy received the trophy for his outstanding actions following a collision between a car and a 12-year-old boy in March 2017 in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

The Community Courage Award was awarded to Cadet Charlie Beresford in recognition of outstanding actions relating to a fire in the chip shop where he works. The Fire Fighters Charity’s Champion Fundraisers Trophy recognises the station that has raised the most money for the charity.

This year the award was won Stopsley Community Fire Station, who raised more than £1,500 through a highly successful Open Day.

The award was accepted by Crew Commander Josh Seager on behalf of his colleagues at Stopsley Fire Station.

Katie Martin was presented with her Human Resource Practice CIPD Level 5 Certificate at the ceremony, and Firefighter Alexis Claxton, Firefighter Kieran Walsh and On-Call Firefighter Matthew Dear were presented with The Institution of Fire Engineers Level 3 Certificate in Fire Science, Operations Fire Safety & Management.