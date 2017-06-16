Leighton-Linslade gardens open to the public

A number of private gardens of all shapes and sizes will be open to the public in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, June 25 and in Linslade on the following Sunday (July 2).

Organised by Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom, the gardens will be open from 12noon to 5pm on both days. Whether you are a keen gardener or you just enjoy pottering, the open days will offer ideas for garden design, plants, quirky garden art and most of all, the passion and rewards of amateur gardening.

Entry to the gardens is by programme which can be bought from Selections Pet & Garden Stores and Leighton-Linslade Town Council offices. Entry costs £3 per adult for both days and children go free.

Refreshments will be available in some gardens as indicated in the programme.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to visit the town’s allotments and will be directed to four community gardens, two that are currently under construction and two that are already established and all, have been designed and created by volunteers. The group will be fundraising for Leighton-Linslade First Responders and a donation from the proceeds of the open gardens will go to the charity.

Leighton-Linslade in Bloom is a community initiative supported by the town council to help create lasting improvements to the local environment. If anyone would like to offer to help the “in Bloom” volunteers contact 01525 631920 or info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk