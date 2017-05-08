Leighton-Linslade U3A anniversary celebrations

An afternoon tea with entertainment and a summer buffet with dancing are on the menu for Leighton-Linslade’s U3A 25th anniversary celebrations.

The afternoon tea takes place at Astral Park Community Centre from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Friday, June 2, with entertainment by Razz.

The summer buffet will be held at Leighton Rugby Club from 7pm to 11pm, on Friday, July 7, with dancing to Carnaby Street.

Both events are ticket only.

The 750-strong group was founded in 1992 and is open to anyone no longer in full-time employment.

Run by its members for its members, it is based on the principle of shared interests and expertise.

But its real strength is in its raft of more than 70 specialist groups which cover a wide spectrum of interests including the arts, science, computing, music, physical activities, outings and theatre visits.

Members also have access to the national U3A movement with its annual summer schools.

Monthly meetings are held at Brooklands Residents Association, Garden Leys, Leighton Buzzard. They normally take place on the third Wednesday of the month.

They start at 2.15pm.

Potential members are welcome to go along to listen to the talk and meet members over a cup of coffee or tea.

For more information visit https://u3asites.org.uk/leighton-linslade/contact