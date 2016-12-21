Leighton musical academy raises funds to Foundation for murdered child

The Musical Theatre High! Academy has just raised £1923.72 for the Rosie May Foundation this term by putting on musicals and presentations throughout the month.

The Leighton Buzzard-based theatre school worked hard to stage the musicals The Wiz, 13 and Elf the musical, to raise money for this worthy cause.

Richard Reynard with the MTH! Boys

In 2003, Rosie May Storrie was murdered when she was only 10 years old, leaving her family devastated. The following year they went to Sri Lanka for Christmas to escape the void that had been made with Rosie May’s passing. Whilst they were there the tsunami hit but managed to escape alive. With the effect of the devastation to the country, they returned to build an orphanage for girls who had lost their parents, reuniting families.

In honour of the memory of their daughter, they named it the Rosie May Home.

The foundation is now rebuilding lives for people affected by the earthquake in Nepal 2015 by rebuilding a school giving hundreds of children an education and future.

The charity also offers one child at Musical Theatre High! Academy a full year’s scholarship to attend the school in singing, dancing and acting classes – something Rosie May loved doing. This year’s lucky winner was Spencer Digby for his incredible dedication to the school and strong progression since joining over four years ago.

The Technique students with Elf the Musical

Mary and Graham Storrie - parents of Rosie May, were stunned by the amount raised and thanked Richard Reynard, the principal of the school, on stage at The Ravenscourt Theatre at the end of Elf the musical, performed by the Technique students.

MTH! run musical theatre classes throughout the week for children from 3 up to 19 and also has a class for adults and boys. 2017 celebrates its fifth anniversary with their annual Variety Performance at The Venue MK, Milton Keynes on March 25 and 26. For more information on how to have a free trial session and appear in the show visit www.musicaltheatrehigh.com.