Leighton postcode strikes lucky in lotto!

Two stunned Leighton women couldn’t believe their luck, as they were each awarded Postcode Lottery cheques worth £25,000.

Neighbours Anne Smith, 64, and Nita Coupland, 44, of Russell Way, were thrilled when celebrity presenter Jeff Brazier visited LBO land to award them their prize money.

The pair of lucky ladies had been paying a £10 monthly subscription to the People’s Postcode Lottery, which sees guaranteed winners every day. The duo’s postcode LU7 3NF was drawn as street prize champion.

Nita said: “When I saw Jeff walking along the road I thought ‘oh my goodness!’ It’s amazing - I didn’t think real people actually won but they do and I did!

“I’m hoping to have the front garden redone and get a new kitchen.”

Meanwhile, Anne’s three children and four grandchildren are in for a shock.

She said: “I’ve been waiting to tell my grandchildren all together - I can’t wait to see their faces!

“I think I will book a family holiday in half term .”

Anne decided to sign up to play People’s Postcode Lottery to help support charities, in particular cancer charities such as CLIC Sargent and Maggie’s, as a minumum of 30% of the monthly subscription fee goes to a good cause.

People’s Postcode Lottery has raised more than £154 m to date for good causes, with nearby Houghton Regis Over 50s IT & Online Skills Club previously awarded £2,000.