Leighton pub’s petition power shows Stag’s community spirit

A Leighton Buzzard pub has signed a petition against proposed parking restrictions to protect the business and help elderly regulars access the premises.

59 staff and customers at The Stag, Heath Road, penned their names in order to persuade Central Bedfordshire Council not to introduce waiting restrictions near the pub.

A public notice published by CBC proposed that there be no waiting at any time in sections of Heath Road, Plantation Road and Talbot Court near the pub.

However, after receiving the pub’s petition, CBC officers suggested that the restrictions could be relaxed to between 8am to 6pm (weekdays). A final decision by councillors has now been deferred to a later date.

Martin Johnson, landlord, said: “I have no objection to the introduction of No Waiting at any time on Heath Road, east side, from the junction with Plantation Road, extending 10m in a northerly direction...and on Plantation Road, east side, from a point in line with the south flank of The Stag, extending south until the end of the drop down curb. I understand the introduction of these will address indiscriminate parking...

“I do however, object to theextension of the No Waiting at any time on Heath Road, east side, from a point in line with the north flank of The Stag, and Plantation Road, east side, approximately five metres north of thenorth flank wall of The Stag.

“The introduction of No Waiting at any time along Heath Road would deter passing trade from stopping, causing a loss of business. As you can see by the petition, the age group are quite elderly and they may struggle to walk a long distance, particularly in winter.”

The council had put forward the proposals to reduce the impact of commuting trips and cut the risk of people being killed or injured.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman, said: “We have consulted on this and have listened to the consultation feedback we have received.

“As a result, we are now looking at new options for this location, and will consult again with all those affected in due course.”