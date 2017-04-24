Leighton’s Cedars Day Nursery wins top award for 11th year running

Balloons and bunting decorated Cedars Day Nursery as staff at the employee-owned company celebrated their listing – for the 11th year running – in The Sunday Times Best 100 Companies to Work For.

Manager Michelle Nokes said: “It’s a very personal achievement because because we’re all employee-owners and what we say really does make a difference. When you’re committed to giving young children the very best start in life, a happy supported staff team is vital.”

The nursery is part of Childbase Partnership, employee-owned Business of the Year and UK national champion in the European Business Awards, which was rated 25 in the list and one of only 160 UK organisations to achieve three star ‘extraordinary accreditation’ by Best Companies, for the sixth year running.