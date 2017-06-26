Leighton’s splash park is back in action

Leighton Buzzard’s splash park is back in action having been out of bounds for five days last week.

The popular facility would have been a great way to cool off as temperatures soar into the 30s – especially with families flocking to Parsons’s Close Recreation Ground on Wednesday for the annual Picnic In The Park.

But while maintenance tasks were being performed on the equipment last Monday a part was damaged, with the facility having to be closed until Friday.

A statement from Leighton-Linslade Town Council confirmed on Friday afternoon that the park was up and running again.

It said: “The Splash and Play has successfully been repaired. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused. For those who have been asking why we had to close the Splash and Play, this was due to damage to the part which self regulates the chlorine levels, the Splash and Play has an inbuilt failsafe system so the facility was 100% safe prior to its closure.

“Once again we are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and welcome you all back to enjoy the Splash and Play in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground.”