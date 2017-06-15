Leighton tastes huge success at food and drink awards

Businesses in Leighton Buzzard dominated at the 2017 Bedfordshire Food and Drink Awards as they picked up the majority of the winners’ accolades.

The Best Artisan Bakery title went to The Little Buzzard Bakery, Leighton Buzzard, who finished ahead of the highly commended Delices, Bedford and commended Colmworth Micro Bakery.

Best Independent Butchers Shop was won by HG Stratton Butchers, Leighton Buzzard, with Franklins Farm Shop, Sandy highly commended and Beale Bros, Stotfold commended.

Another Leighton Buzzard success story came as Espresso-Head won Best Independent Tea/Coffee Shop ahead of highly commended The Loft, Shefford, and commended Surfin Café, Biggleswade.

Best Newcomer winner was the Cod and Waffle, Leighton Buzzard, with Bears and Tales, Bedford, highly commended and Pecoro, Sandy commended.

Pub of the Year – Free House went to The Black Lion, Leighton Buzzard, with The Bell, Studham highly commended and The Old Mill, Newton Blossomville commended.

Best Craft Beer gold medal was awarded to Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co, for Smokin’ Angel, the company also picking up the silver medal for its Restoration Ale. The bronze went to Ampthill Brewhouse’s Best Bitter.

Best Fine Dining Restaurant went to Paris House, Woburn, ahead of highly commended Corner5 Restaurant, Kempston and the commended Green Man Italian Restaurant, Clophill.

The overall winner was Meah’s Curry Sauces, Luton, who had won the Independent Food Retailer/Producer of the Year category

The results were revealed at Putteridge Bury, Luton, on June 12 and a spokesman for organisers Events & PR, said: “The quality of the finalists for the 2017 Bedfordshire Food and Drink Awards has caused some tough competition and after a fantastic afternoon at Putteridge Bury we were proud to announce this year’s winners.

“Headline sponsors, Charles Wells, welcomed finalists with their signature beers before gathering to hear the winners announced by the lovely Rachael Downie. From each category the commended, highly commended and winners were celebrated.

“From over the county, 11 winners were chosen from hundreds of nominations, even being a finalist this year was a huge achievement.”

To see a list of this year’s winners visit http://bit.ly/2oXyiZZ.