Leighton venturerscome to the aid of homeless

Seeing homeless adults preparing to sleep rough had a profound effect on 14-year-old Sam Braithwaite, a Brooklands Badgers Woodcraft Folk venturer.

She said; “Our local group were interested in reaching out to our local community.

“We discussed the issue at our group meeting after I saw for myself people outside the Escape centre in Milton Keynes, with just a blanket wrapped round them as their only shelter.

“Our leader Rebecca invited the local co-ordinator for the Homeless Initiative, Emma Gardiner, to talk to us and she explained that there would be many homeless sleeping rough in Leighton Buzzard this winter and that most of them would be young males.”

The group donated three sleeping bags and three back packs with warm waterproof coats, scarves, gloves, toiletries, note pads, pens and memory sticks to Leighton’s ‘We’ve got your Back’ back pack appeal.

Emma thanked Sam for the donation and said: “It’s concerning to learn that an increasing number of the homeless are young, many with drug and mental health problems.” She added: “We’ve been really impressed with the response from local people to our appeal for the young homeless in the Linslade/Leighton area and with the contributions we’ve received so far are now able to provide help as far as Milton Keynes.”

Woodcraft district co-ordinator Chris Braithwaite said: “We were pleased our young people embraced this intitiative and were not only able to learn about homelessness but do something positive about it.”

> More info on Woodcraft Folk from chris.braithwaite1@virginmedia.com or call 07504 923109.