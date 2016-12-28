Leighton youth group TACTIC take part in Operation Elderly

A group of senior citizens enjoyed a slap-up three-course Christmas lunch, thanks to the combined efforts of TACTIC – the Youth Forum from Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s youth service – and Youth Action.

The youngsters cooked the festive feast for residents from groups including Sandhill’s Seniors, Senior Citizens Association, Swiss Cottage, Friends of In Bloom and Age UK.

The teenagers who volunteer at the Forum had the idea of putting something back into their local community and felt Christmas was a good time to invite people together to meet new friends and revel in the celebrations.

They also devised a Christmas-themed quiz which everyone took part in, enabling young and old to enjoy each other’s company.

The event will hopefully lead to a similar social project next year. where young people can continue to show how they can make a positive contribution.

Town mayor Cllr Stephen Cotter said: “Once the young people came up with the idea I knew it was all systems go and they pulled it off - well done!

“It’s always a delight to see and hear about what the young people using our TACTIC service get up to.”

TACTIC is an advice and information centre in Hockliffe Street where 12 to 19-year-olds can go for help and support on a variety of topics including education, relationships, employment, financial and sexual health worries.

It’s open every week day afternoon with computers to use, friendly faces and free refreshments.

> If you’d like to volunteer or get involved in the TACTIC Youth Forum, call 01525 373838 or visit www.tactic-centre.co.uk