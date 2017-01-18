Lighting up Pitstone helps Frankie’s beloved water therapy, and charity close to her heart, Rett UK

Kind Pitstone residents lit up their entire street raising over £1,500 to help disabled girl, Frankie Ross.

Church Road neighbours put on a dazzling Christmas light display to raise money for young Frankie, 11, who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder affecting physical and mental development, when she was just three years old.

Residents were aiming to donate funds so Frankie could have a hoist to get into her hot tub, as she needs hydrotherapy to help her muscle tone and movement.

Mum, Rita Ross, of Castlemead, said: “Since then, a family from Tring, Sara Llewelyn-Davies and her mum, Hattie, have donated two mobile hoists, after hearing about the campaign.

“We have used £600 of the money raised from the light switch-on to buy hoist slings and pay for maintenance costs, while BBC South even came to film us on December 28!

“They interviewed the neighbours and filmed Frankie playing with her brother, Cameron.

“We were on TV the next day and Frankie thought it was hilarious!”

The family are donating the remaining money raised to charity, Rett UK.

Rita said: “Words don’t cover just how thankful we are to everyone!”