Anglia in Bloom Gold at last for Leighton-Linslade!

It was a golden moment when Leighton-Linslade found out the results of this year’s Anglian in Bloom contest today (Tuesday).

At the awards ceremony at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk, the town found out it had received a gold award it had strived for after several successive years of silver gilt accolades.

A total of about 300 people including mayors and civic heads from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk found out the outcome of the 2016 contest. It followed a July visit of the judging team to Leighton.

Falling into the City category (35,001 - 200,000 residents), Leighton-Linslade and Colchester earned golds - with Norwich winning a gold award and the category too.

There was more success in several other sections, with Vandyke Road Cemetery wining and earning the gold award in the Cemeteries Over 10 Acres honour.

In Parks (large over 10 acres), the winner was High Woods Country Park in Colchester, but Pages Park and Mentmore Park in Leighton-Linslade picked up Silver Gilt awards.

In the Parks (medium 5 to 10 acres) section the winner was Halstead public gardens, but Parsons Close Recreation Ground in Leighton-Linslade achieved a Silver Gilt too.

In the Special Awards section, Pages Park Community Park received a nomination for Best Community Project. The ultimate winner was Priory Lane Cottages – Kings Lynn.