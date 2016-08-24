Canal springs a leak and causes flooding at building site

The Grand Union Canal canal sprung a leak and caused flooding at a new housing site near the Wing Road roundabout in Linslade.

The incident meant the newly dug foundations were under water and resulted in the Canal and River Trust sending out engineers to the scene to see what had happened.

A Trust spokesman said: “A small amount of water leaked from the canal on to the construction site as a result of the work that’s going on there.

“Our engineers have been down there to have a look and we’re confident that it was a minor incident, and there’s no risk to the canal.”

The incident, which left the site flooded for several days at the start of this month, caused several readers to get in touch, and prompted numerous posts on social media.

One reader told the LBO that he initially believed workmen had hit a natural spring while excavating.

“Apparently there are several natural springs that run down from Bideford Green to the canal.

“Now after hearing about a hole in the canal wall I think this is probably correct.”

Another person said: “A leak can adversely affect not just boat navigation and reservoirs, but the many people who live on the canal and businesses like Wyvern.”

Signs at the site say the land is being developed by Peach Homes, who the LBO was unable to contact.

Central Beds Council said it wasn’t aware of the flooding and had no details about Peach Homes.