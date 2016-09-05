Did you spot the unusual sight in the sky in Leighton Buzzard?

A bemused man who stumbled across an unusual sight in the sky in Leighton Buzzard is appealing for information from readers about what it could be.

He was walking down New Road, Linslade, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, August 9, when he took some photos of the sky.

The next morning he noticed something strange in the pictures. He said: “The sky looked great looking towards town so I took three photos not thinking much about it.

“It was only the next morning when I was looking back through the photos that I noticed the green object.

“I thought to myself what is that green thing in the sky, it is very strange.

“It looks like three or four different lights coming from it, I have showed the picture to a few people but nobody quite knows what it is or even what it could be.

“It is not the usual thing you see in the sky.”

