Elderly driver ends up in hospital

An elderly man was taken to hospital after the car he was driving hit a barrier on Church Street in Leighton Buzzard.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received a call at 8.43am on Friday and sent a rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew to assist.

At the scene the man, thought to be in his 80s, was treated for a head injury before being taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further care.

He was not believed to be in a serious condition.