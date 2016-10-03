Garden fence down after village crash

The police and ambulance services were called after a car smashed into a garden fence off High Street South, Stewkley on Wednesday (September 28).

At around 3pm, a vehicle coming from the High Street North/Soulbury Road direction hit a parked vehicle before careering into the fence.

An ambulance service spokesman said that the driver of the vehicle who they described as ‘elderly’ complained of chest pains after the crash, and was treated at the scene.

Such was the force of the collision, a stationary car was reportedly pushed around a corner.

The vehicle which collided with the fence was towed away by a breakdown vehicle at around 6.30pm.