Goodbye to the Doreen – ‘Queen of Leighton’

The final curtain was drawn last week on 61 years of tapping the boards and teaching Leighton Buzzard how to dance.

Doreen Rolls, 78, the founder of Doreen’s School of Dance died on Saturday, August 20 after a year long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Doreen Rolls

The self-avowed ‘Queen of Leighton Buzzard’ claimed to know just about everyone in the town.

And if she didn’t, granddaughter Alicia Taylor, 16, is sure that everyone else certainly knew her!

“I’ve had people coming up to me in the street who I don;t even know offering their condolences” said the GCSE student.

“She knew everyone and taught generations of people how to dance.”

Each year, Doreen’s pupils at the dance school would form part of the procession of Leighton carnival, and Doreen herself would take charge looking after the newly-crowned carnival queen.

For a full tribute to Doreen see the August 30 issue of the LBO.

Send your tribute to news@lbobserver.co.uk