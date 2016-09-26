In the mix to score a bizarre goal

He shoots, he scores... into a, err, cement mixer!

Visitors to a Leighton Buzzard builders’ merchants will get the chance to show off their footballing prowess on Tuesday (September 27).

Toolmonkey on the Clipstone Brook Industrial Estate, Cherrycourt Way, is hosting the Scruffs ‘Masters at Work –Masters of Workwear’ UK tour.

Tradespeople will be invited to try their hand at the ‘Top of Your Game’ football challenge and attempt to score a goal into a cement mixer.

For each ball booted into the mixer, Scruffs will make a donation to Leighton-based charity KidsOut.

Tradesmen taking part on the day will compete to win a football shirt of their choice, a pair of Scruffs boots, and to be entered into a random prize draw to win a £250 Scruffs voucher.

The person who scores the most goals on the day will also be up for the title of ultimate tour champion, who will receive £1,000 in cash, with the runners up also receiving a 50-inch screen TV and £250 worth of Scruffs vouchers.

The tour kicked off on September 8 and is spanning the whole of the UK from Inverness to Portsmouth.

The highlight of each roadshow event will be a virtual reality trip to the top of the Severn Bridge. Tradespeople will be invited to test their nerve on a job like no other, in a stunning hi-tech simulation created by Scruffs Workwear.

Dave Neaves of Toolmonkey said: “When it was announced that Scruffs had selected us as one of only 15 Super Dealers across the UK, we wanted to make sure that we celebrated a place in the community with an event that raised much needed cash for a cause close to our hearts.

“We’ve chosen our donations to go to KidsOut as they are a local charity doing a very important job supporting disadvantaged children across the UK.

“We’re big supporters of Scruffs and our customers can’t wait to kick off the charity challenge.”