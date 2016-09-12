‘Inadequate’ care home’s dirty chairs ‘smelled of urine’

A care home in Leighton Buzzard has been told it “Requires Improvement” in all areas by the Care Quality Commission.

Westlands Care Home on Duncombe Drive was inspected on June 3 and 7. Inspectors found low staffing levels meant residents were not always safe.

The CQC report also found some areas of the home and furniture were dirty and “this exposed people to the risk of acquired infections”.

The report stated: “We found the chairs in the lounge areas to be dirty, stained and smelled of urine.

“The odour, especially in the lounge areas was unpleasant and the carpets in these areas needed to be replaced.

“We observed some members of staff avoided sitting on the chairs, with one member of staff choosing to sit on a side table .... A relative of a person who lived at the home said about the home, ‘It is way behind times’.

“We found exposed hot water pipes in the bathrooms which could have presented a risk of burns to people, staff and visitors.”

The report also found staff did not always engage enough with residents, who did not have a choice of options on their menus.

Some residents also felt unable to participate in their preferred hobbies.

Julia Ogley, Central Bedfordshire Council’s head of social care and housing said: “This is a disappointing outcome and not the standard that we expect to be delivered, especially as all our other residential care services are rated as ‘good’.

“Following the inspection in June an action plan is in place and improvements have already been made. For instance, we have replaced some of the furniture and in the process of new carpets being fitted in some areas.

“We will be speaking with all residents and families about the outcome of the inspection and reassuring them of the improvements that have already been made and those still in progress.

“As the main commissioner of this service, the council’s Contract Team and operational staff have been working with the Westlands Management Team to support them with their action plan.”