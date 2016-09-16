Katie enters the ring to give cancer a beating

A courageous young woman is donning a pair of boxing gloves in a battle to raise funds for Cancer Research, after three of her family members and a close friend have fought the disease.

Katie Kennedy, 23, of Slapton, is bravely taking part in Saturday’s Ultra White Collar Boxing Event at Watford’s Woodside Leisure Complex, putting her fists to the test in three, two minute rounds.

She was inspired to sign up as one of 40 fighters after her granddads, Jim Kennedy and Joe King, passed away from lung and mouth cancer respectively, when she was only little.

As well as losing her grandfathers, Katie is now watching her good friend Cristina Dezorzi battle breast cancer, while Katie’s aunt Kathy Kennedy is also seeking treatment for the disease.

Katie, said: “If my granddad’s were alive I’d know they’d be there to support me, especially Jim who used to be a bare knuckle boxer. He’d be in my corner telling me what to do!

“I wanted to help the charity, so I put my name down for the event and have had eight weeks training. It is limitless and the fitness is so intense. I have learnt to push myself, changing positives to negatives.”

Luckily, Katie had boxing lessons from the ages of eight to 12 and also has some experience of martial arts.

She has been training twice a week and now feels ready to take on her opponents, whom will be of a similar weight to Katie’s, at 64kg.

Saturday’s event, with over 20 fights, is a special black tie evening with Standing Tickets available at £20 or VIP Tables for £350.

The VIP Table option can seat up to 10 people, and includes waitress service and ringside seats, while there will be an exclusive after party at Bar Eighty3, Watford.

Katie’s two sisters Amy, 26, and Georgia, 21, will be attending as well as her friends, including Cristina, and her partner’s family and work colleagues.

But her mum and dad, Bob Kennedy, 53, and Debbie King, 50, are a bit too scared!

Katie said: “Mum thinks it is too aggressive but they are both very positive. Dad keeps saying he knows I can win!

“Thanks to everyone I’ve raised £200 so far. It is a national challenge with events across the country and UWCB are hoping to raise a total of five million for Cancer Research!”

Saturday’s event is from 4pm - 10pm and Katie’s first fight is at 5.15pm.

Tickets must be bought in advance and guests should be over 18 to attend.

Visit Katie’s JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/uwcb-katiekennedy1994192605?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=uwcb-katiekennedy1994192605&utm_campaign=pfp-email

Tickets can also be bought from:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ultra-white-collar-boxing-watford-17092016-tickets-26146446726



