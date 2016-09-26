Louis spots EastEnders star in Leighton Buzzard

EastEnders fan Louis Falberg had the shock of his life when he bumped into one of the stars of his favourite show in Leighton Buzzard on Thursday.

Actor Jamie Borthwick (on the right), 22, who play Jay Brown, popped into The Swan Hotel to ask staff for some change for parking when he was spotted by Leighton resident Louis.

Louis, 18, said of the chance encounter at about 3.30pm: “He was driving his BMW around looking for a place to park and went into the Swan Hotel to ask for change for a £20 note. I was sitting near the bar when he asked for the change and I went out after he left The Swan to get an autograph, but he disappeared.

“Then I saw him walking back so I asked him for a picture and what he was doing in Leighton Buzzard. He said ‘it’s a long story mate’. He was really nice and was so casual about who he was. He said he was around town all day.”