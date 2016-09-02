M1 motorway bridges to be demolished over two weekends

Two bridges over the M1 will be demolished this month - and motorists have been warned to allow extra time for their journeys.

The work is part of the A5-M1 Link scheme, a £162million road project to boost Bedfordshire’s economy.

It follows the construction of two new bridges over the M1.

Work will start at 8pm on Saturday, September 10, with the old B579 Luton Road bridge, which has been closed for almost a year. Contractors will work throughout the weekend on behalf of Highways England to demolish the structure, clear the debris, and prepare the M1 for reopening on Sunday, September 11, at 2pm.

The demolition of the old Houghton Road bridge will follow the same pattern, starting at 8pm on Saturday, September 24, and completing by 2pm on Sunday, September 25.

Highways England project manager Karen Green said: “We will be using hydraulic breakers to demolish the bridges, which will create a lot of rubble, so it is essential we close the M1 to ensure maximum safety for road workers and road users. We have worked with Central Bedfordshire Council and other stakeholders to ensure we minimise disruption during the work.

“Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys as the M1 between junctions 11 and 12 will be closed in both directions during the work. Significant delays are expected so drivers are advised to consider alternative routes if possible.”

Detailed and updated information about the closures will be published every Friday in the East Planned Roadworks Weekly Summary on Highways England’s website.