Morrisons gets a new look in Leighton Buzzard

Morrisons has undergone a makeover after shoppers and staff gave suggestions on how the Leighton Buzzard branch could be improved.

The supermarket asked shoppers what changes they would like to see and a popular response was that they wanted it to be simpler to get around.

Morrisons Leighton Buzzard has had a makeover. Photo by Dave Flemming

It has improved the layout of the store, widening aisles and adding new departments including a new Make Your Own Pizza counter and a Free From range specialising in gluten, wheat and dairy free products.

The cafe has been given a makeover and it now has coffee machines and a Big Red Bus kids meal station, and there are Amazon lockers in store for shoppers to pick up parcels from.

Store manager, Andrew Graham, said: “I would like to thank our customers and our staff whose comments have helped us make a store that suits their needs.

“It is great to still be part of the community after 27 years and give our loyal shoppers something new.”

The Lake Street store has added the Nutmeg children’s clothing range and a toy department.

The revamped store opened its doors on Thursday morning with the supermarket’s longest serving colleagues, Brenda Daly and Jill Richards being guests of honour at a ribbon cutting ceremony, they have been with the store since it opened in 1989.