Nominate a good citizen in Leighton-Linslade

Do you know a good citizen? If so, Leighton-Linslade Town Council is now accepting nominations for the title of 2017 Honorary Burgess of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.

If you know someone who gives their time to help others in the community, nominate them before the October 31 closing date.

The nomination criteria is that the nominee:

> has served the community in one or more voluntary capacities for at least seven years, performing a service which is of benefit to the town or to a vulnerable community within the town

> is not a serving Councillor, nor can he/she have served, during the previous term of the council.

A council spokesman said: “This ‘Title of Dignity’ is a prestigious award reserved for the truly deserving.

“If you know of a fitting candidate please telephone the town council for a nomination form on 01525 631920, email us at info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk or download a form from our website at www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk.”

Back in February, Hilary Lennon and Patricia Armstrong (pictured) – the two ladies behind Leighton Linslade Cancer Support Group – were jointly named Honorary Burgess of Leighton-Linslade2016.