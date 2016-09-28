Quorn product recalled from supermarkets over presence of egg

Meat-free food specialist Quorn is recalling batches of two of its products from Sainsbury’s stores over a labelling error.

The brand’s Meat Free Moroccan Soup and Meat Free Red Thai Soup both contain Quorn standard pieces rather than vegan pieces, meaning there is egg present in the soup. This is not mentioned on the label. As such, the soups could pose a health risk to anyone with an egg intolerance or allergy.

One of the soups in question

Anyone who has bought one of the affected packs, sold in Sainsbury’s stores can returned it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

The affected products are 600g tubs of Meat Free Moroccan Soup and Meat Free Red Thai Soup with use by dates of 14 October or 17 October.