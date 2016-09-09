Riding high as cyclists top £45k with fundraising

A cycle ride in aid of a soldiers’ charity has now raised more than £45,000 in total following the fourth annual event earlier this month.

ABF - The Soldiers’ charity is the official charity for the Army and require £14 million to support past and present soldiers and their families.

This year’s ride for the charity made £12,000 and boasted 562 riders, riding four different routes. There were 26, 35, 50,and 64-mile routes for all levels of riders. The youngest rider was 8 and the oldest 81.

The event started and finished at the Five Bells in Stanbridge and the pub provided all riders with a hog roast – and actually ran out this year due to demand!

The event is now easily classed as one of the biggest cycle rides in Bedfordshire and event organiser Jacqui Sage-Passant said “From a small team of volunteers giving up hundreds of hours to bring this community event together we are extremely proud of what we have achieved over four years.

“To put Stanbridge on the map as a host to a huge community event is something we feel justly proud of.

ABF - the Soldiers' Charity bike ride 2016

“The community pulls together to show its appreciation to all our soldiers serving and past serving, it’s a small way to thank them for what they do for us”

One rider made the comment: “To be this big an event but retain the personal feel is really great , certainly the best organised ride around here, and such great atmosphere from all the different clubs and riders. This event competes and leads the “Big Boys in the sportive world”.

Earlier this year, the LBO reported on how mother-of-two Jacqui, of Tilsworth Road, became only the second person to be awarded The Montgomery Bowl in recognition of her sterling efforts for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.