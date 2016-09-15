Search is over to find sausage tasting champ

A Master Butcher who insured his taste buds for £1m has finished his nationwide hunt to find a new judge for British Sausage Week.

Baconologist Keith Fisher, of Linslade, porked applicants to the test after the BSW panel wanted a meat-loving member of the public to join them as a ‘Senior Sausage Selector’.

The scrumptious week takes places from October 31 - November 6, and the hungry champion will help the team much through 500 sausages to judge the best bangers of 2016.

Keith said: “If you know your Cumberland from your Lincolnshire and live, breathe and dream sausages then this would be the perfect role!

“British Sausage Week is a fantastic celebration of the good old British banger.

“The successful applicant will get a real insider’s look into the competition and the chance to sample some of Great Britain’s tastiest sausages.”

The lucky winner, to be unveiled soon, was chosen for a number of qualities, including an awareness of the differences between using ketchup and brown sauce, and of course, having a passion - the candidate should have eaten a range of the 470 British sausage recipes and flavours!

Keith is a fourth generation butcher, training at Smithfield College and Market, London, before joining the Meat and Livestock Commission, developing many cuts.

He was awarded an OBE in 2013, having dedicated over 40 years of his life to the meat industry, and retired this April.

His taste buds were insured in 2012 by the British Pig Executive when he was head judge at the Red White and Bacon Awards, London.

Tina Mullholland, of the British Pig Executive said: “As a grand master butcher, Keith’s experience makes him the ideal person to lead a judging panel of tasters. It was imperative that we protect his prize assets!”

> During BSW, organised by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, the public are encouraged to support local butchers and try new recipes from their website: https://www.lovepork.co.uk/