The World Wide Web is 25 today: Here’s 25 things the internet changed forever

The internet is 25 years old today and we take a look at 25 things the world wide web changed forever.

Happy 25th birthday to the internet! In August 1991, British computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee published the first web page.

And on August 23, 1991, he gave the public access to it.

Handily, the page told readers how they could set up their own website, whatever the heck a website was.

You can view a version of that original web page here. Compared to what we have now obviously it is very basic but will go down in history as one of the most important developments of all time.