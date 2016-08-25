WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Deer killed and field razed ‘for fun’ by vandals

There was outrage after vandals allegedly killed a deer and set fire to a field in Little Billington last week.

The LBO was contacted by a rambler who caught sight of the bonfire, which took place last Tuesday during one of the hottest weeks of the year so far.

The deer was found at the bonfire site

“How the fire did not spread is a miracle,” said the onlooker – who did not wish to be named. “If it had, it would have reached Choake’s Yard, Little Billington Lodge and Spring Meadow and put people’s homes and lives at serious risk.

“It may also have destroyed the nearby traveller camp.”

Pictures taken the day after the fire show the scorched field and the remains of an adult deer, believed by the onlooker to have been killed for no reason.

The onlooker added: “There are quite a few bonfires in the area which just seem to be lighted for fun.

“This is one that obviously got totally out of control.

“I am not even going to speculate as to why there is a dead adult deer in the middle of the fire!

“The carcass is half burnt and whoever has done this has just left it there by the fire.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said the force had received no calls from members of the public about the fire or the dead deer.

> On Friday, August 12, firefighters were called to a nine hectare field fire in standing corn near Edlesborough at 4.06pm.

Crews used hose reels, a high pressure lance and beaters, and wearing breathing apparatus to protect themselves against smoke they fought the fire which was under control and out by 5pm.

During the incident a combine harvester parked on the field was severely damaged.