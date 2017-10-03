‘Majority of Greenfields residents are happy’

Residents living at an independent living complex in Leighton Buzzard have hit back over criticisms made of it last week.

Greenfields in Theedway was featured in last week’s edition of the Leighton Buzzard Observer after several of its residents contacted the paper to make criticisms of the site’s management.

Since then, others living at the site – many of whom are shared owners – have stated they feel equally strongly about its benefits and have contacted the LBO to give their side of the story.

One resident said: “We have not been condemned to a miserable Christmas.

“On the contrary, approximately three weeks ago a notice was delivered to each flat requesting ideas for Christmas at management’s request.

“We have had two singers on separate occasions and two parties recently, we were unable to have a choir or singer previously as we had to wait for a licence.

“We have an art room, library, games room and gardening group.

“The majority of residents are happy here and obviously very upset by comments made by a disgruntled resident.”

Another man whose in-laws reside at the site added: “The damaging headline ‘more like a prison’ is a completely inaccurate representation of the development.

“My parents-in-law purchased an apartment at Greenfields earlier this year and their experience has been very positive.

“They considered other apartment blocks in Leighton Buzzard and the security offered at Greenfields was a crucial factor in their decision... They can come and go as they please and be as ‘independent’ as they want.

“They have quickly made many new friends and do not recognise the description of the development that you have portrayed.”

MP Andrew Selous visited the site recently. He stated: “I am a strong supporter of the concept of independent living schemes and believe that Greenfields has a great deal to offer its residents.

“I am currently working with Aldwyck to help make Greenfields the best possible community for its residents.”

Ward Cllr Amanda Dodwell added that she had been in contact with Central Bedfordshire Council officers who were liaising with management at Greenfields.