Mambo the red panda makes friends at safari park

An endangered red panda has arrived at Woburn Safari Park, and immediately made herself at home and found a new friend.

Mambo is the second female red panda to move into a plush new pad in the Animal Encounters area of the Foot Safari.

Here, she has started a special new friendship with fluffy Mali, who arrived at Woburn in July, and together they are the park’s newest residents this summer.

According to keepers, the cuddly companions are two of a kind and have been relishing each other’s company as they explore their new deluxe house.

Laura Ashton, senior keeper at the park, said: “Mambo’s first instinct was to explore her new home straight away, and we can tell that she is already very relaxed.

“Naturally, they were a bit wary of each other at first but now that Mambo has settled in, they are getting closer every day.”

Named after red pandas’ place of origin, the ‘Himalayan Heights’ enclosure has a waterfall, a choice of outdoor nest boxes, a multitude of climbing frames, a small bamboo plantation as a source of readily available food, and a walkway so that the pandas can travel over visitors’ heads to access the indoor enclosure.

Woburn’s keepers also have more good news to look forward to, as a third female will join the group later this summer.

Once they are old enough, the three red pandas will be part of the EEP (European Endangered Species Programmes) breeding programme.

Conservation of this beautiful but endangered species is crucial, as there are now believed to be only around 2,500 red pandas left in the wild.

Their survival is under threat, mainly because of habitat destruction due to deforestation.

