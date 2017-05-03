Man charged with burgling series of Leighton Buzzard businesses

A man has been charged with a series of burglaries against Leighton Buzzard businesses.

Joshua Duncum, 20, of no fixed address in Aylesbury, has been charged with three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and possession of a class B drug.

The charges relate to offences which took place between 18 April and 1 May.

Duncum appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) and has been remanded into custody pending a further hearing at Luton Crown Court.

Enquiries into the burglary series remain ongoing.