Man dies following A5 collision

A Dunstable man who was seriously injured following a collision on the A5 in Markyate, close to the junction with London Road, on Thursday, November 3, has died.

The collision took place at approximately 9.20pm after a white Ford Connect van was in collision with a large red Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV).

The driver of the van, a 44- year-old man from Dunstable, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he died on November 5.

The driver of the HGV – a man in his 30s – was not injured and has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is on police bail until December 17.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information about the collision.

PC Andy Ralph, of the Road Crash Investigation Team, said: “I am continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please get in touch.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who may have seen the HGV in the area during the evening before the collision happened.

Any information you provide could help us to piece together the circumstances of this incident.”

> Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101.